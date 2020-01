SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Sheriff’s Office and Webb Mills Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle rollover on Sagetown Rd. in the Town of Southport.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom says the driver was entrapped but did not appear that the driver sustained serious injuries.

Schrom asks that drivers be patient while emergency personnel work to get the driver out of the vehicle and clear the roadway in the area of 618 Sagetown Rd.