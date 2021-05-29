Rollover accident near Exit 59 on I-86 in Chemung

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — At approximately 3:00 p.m. on May 29, The Chemung Fire Department and Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Interstate 86 near Exit 59 in Chemung.

A white van appeared to have gone off the roadway and into the median. Subsequently, the vehicle got trapped underneath the guardrail on the side of the highway.

The accident has caused traffic off of the exit.

The current condition of the driver and cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 18 News for more updates.