CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – An accident Thursday afternoon had the eastbound lanes of Interstate 86 closed.

A report of a rollover accident involving a truck sometime before 3 p.m. has caused the closure of I-86 eastbound around Exit 57. Law enforcement is directing traffic to exit the highway at exit 57.

A box truck rolled over remaining in the travel lanes of eastbound I-86. The truck appeared to land on its side and ended up facing westbound in the eastbound lanes. Emergency responders are on the scene clearing up the scene to get the highway reopened.

The scene of a box truck rollover in the eastbound lanes of I-86 near exit 57 in Chemung County on November 10, 2022. Photo: Kyc

As of shortly after 4 PM, Interstate 86 is reopened for traffic. At least one person was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for evaluation. If additional information about this incident becomes available, we will bring it to you as it becomes available, right here on MyTwinTiers.com and tonight during 18 News.