Rollover crash injured 3; Prattsburgh man arrested

PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been arrested in connection to a rollover crash in Prattsburgh earlier this month that left multiple people injured.

Carlos Mendez, 44, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on January 14 in connection to a DWI crash on January 4.

Mendez allegedly was driving a vehicle while drunk on Cook School Road when the car left the road and rolled over, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The crash injured Mendez as well as two other passengers in the vehicle. All three were taken to medical facilities for their injuries.

Mendez was charged with first-degree Reckless Endangerment (a class-D felony), Driving While Intoxicated, Speeding, Failing to Keep Right and No Seat Belt.

He was held for arraignment in the Centralized Arraignment Court.