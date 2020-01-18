Roots and Wings Performing Arts Academy presents ‘Juxebox Time Machine’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Roots and Wings Performing Arts Academy presented ‘Juxebox Time Machine’.

The production was made by Andy Beck and Brian Fisher. It was arranged by Jay Althouse, Tom Anderson, Andy Beck, Alan Billingsley and Greg Gilpin.

They also premiered a skit written and performed by their Senior class.

There is another performance scheduled for Saturday, January 17 at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings United Methodist Church on Miller Street.

The Home Studio of Roots and Wings Performing Arts Academy is Community Arts of Elmira located at 413 Lake Street on the Elmira Creative Corridor.