Route 15 closed after tractor-trailer crash in Liberty Township

LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM-TV) – A portion of Route 15 is closed late Monday night in Tioga County after a tractor-trailer crash, according to PennDOT.

From PennDOT;

Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 15 northbound are closed from Route 284 English Center / Buttonwood (Exit 65) to the Sebring Exit in Liberty Township, due to a tractor-trailer crash.

A local detour using Route 284 (Blockhouse Road) and Route 414 (Blockhouse Road), Route 2005 (Bloss Mountain Road) to the Sebring Exit is in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.