ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester police officers and a bystander were shot on Bauman Street in the City of Rochester Thursday night. One of the officers did not survive.

It happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. According to police, the two officers were patrolling when at least one male approached them and opened fire. Two officers and a nearby woman were hit.

One officer was taken to Rochester General Hospital. The other was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said one of the officers was critically wounded. Sources later confirmed that officer passed away.

“Our police officers are out there sacrificing their lives for us every day,” Evans said. “They perform their jobs in dangerous conditions as we go about our daily lives and we owe them a great debt of gratitude. I pray for the comfort of the officers shot tonight, and for their families, friends, and all of their fellow first responders.”

The woman was hospitalized with what investigators said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary released a statement overnight, saying:

“As the former Police Chief, my heart is hurting and I am thinking of the men and women of the RPD after learning that two former colleagues were shot during a detail on Bauman Street, killing one and injuring another. These brave heroes were doing their job protecting the citizens of our city and were viciously attacked by a coward who has no regard for human life. Our city is under siege, and we must stand with those who have sworn an oath to serve and protect us. Join me in praying for all the men and women of the Rochester Police Department and especially for the two heroes who knowingly put themselves in harm’s way in service to our city and its citizens.”

Police have not provided any information about any suspects. Investigators said they would provide more information at 8:00 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: Mayor Evans is addressing tonight’s incident, and confirms one of the two RPD officers is critically injured. This, less than 12 hours after a state of emergency was issued. City to offer more updates in the morning. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/UtQBou7BeX — Natalie Kucko (@NatalieKucko) July 22, 2022

We’ve moved closer to the scene at Joseph Ave. & Zimbrich St. and are awaiting a media briefing from RPD. Have seen assistance from MCSO, Greece PD, Irondequoit PD. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/JggDKu2ERs — Natalie Kucko (@NatalieKucko) July 22, 2022

Large presence of RPD cruisers and officers right outside of Strong’s Emergency dpt for the last hour pic.twitter.com/tH0SjtMS9z — Mariah Whitmoyer (@mariahWROC) July 22, 2022

A few RPD cars have started showing up at RGH. No word on the officers condition @News_8 pic.twitter.com/mbpZIRPNZW — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) July 22, 2022

Statement from Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

Tonight, there were two Rochester Police officers shot; one is critically wounded. We are sending our strongest prayers that he survives his injuries. The tragic gun violence in Rochester must come to an end. Today, we declared a gun violence emergency in our community and this shooting is proof that we are indeed, in an emergency. Our police officers are out there sacrificing their lives for us every day. They perform their jobs in dangerous conditions as we go about our daily lives and we owe them a great debt of gratitude. I pray for the comfort of the officers shot tonight, and for their families, friends, and all of their fellow first responders.

Watch the full police briefing