RPD officer stabbed, suspect arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department received reports of criminal mischief in the neighborhood of Glendale Park late Sunday afternoon.

Rochester Police officers said an officer was stabbed at least once in the upper body and sustained a facial wound. In response, the officer shot back at the suspect.

After a foot chase the suspect was arrested on Dewey Avenue after a brief foot chase.

The officer was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, a 20-year-old male, was taken to Rochester General Hospital.

Dewey Avenue is expected to remain close for the remainder of the afternoon and possibly into the early evening as police continue to investigate.

There’s no threat to the public following this incident.

The area of Dewey Avenue from Bloss Street on the south to Lexington Avenue at the north end is closed off.