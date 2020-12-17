Rt. 220 closed at New York border in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Route 220 is closed in New York state due to disabled vehicles according to the Pennslyvania Department of Transportation.

Motorists traveling north on Route 220 are being detoured before the New York border.

Motorists should be alert, drive with caution, and expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.