Running into St. Patrick’s day

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southern Tier Running Club is joining together again to prepare for a Saint Patrick’s day race.

This year the race will take place on March 14, which also happens to be pie day.

The Southern Tier Running Club took a practice run today to kick off the Saint Patrick’s day festivities.

Vice President of the Southern Tier Running Club, Scott Erdman, tells 18 News what their route is.

“We start here at Chapel Park and we end over at Champions Sports Grill in South Port and there’s going to be lots of great food and adult beverages for the participants,” says Erdman.

He also says that running isn’t a requirement and that they have lots of walkers that take part in the event.

The Southern Tier Running Club has a new event that will occur on July 4th of this year.