ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- For families struggling to feed their child during the formula crisis, help is available.

Jacqueline N. Shubuck, RNC-OB, IBCLC, Lactation Consultant at Arnot Ogden Medical Center said “Reach out and speak to lactation support such as myself, the child’s pediatrician or if you are enrolled in WIC, see if they can find other alternatives



Arnot partners with the New York Milk Bank where they receive pasteurized human milk donations for infants who are in the NICU from registered donors. There is a Breast Milk Depot, where registered donors may drop off their breastmilk here at the hospital.

Shubuck said “There’s been a lot of misinformation on social media, portraying that it would be safe to feed their infant goat’s milk or cow’s milk or doing some DIY formula recipes such as using evaporated milk and none of those are safe to feed to infants.”

Before doing anything ask your pedestrian, OBGYN, midwife or lactation consultant to confirm best practices or formula alternatives.



