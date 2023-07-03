(WETM) – Fireworks are fun to watch on the Fourth of July and a yearly tradition for many.

But if you plan on lighting them off yourself, Purva Grover, MD, an emergency medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s, urges you to keep a few things in mind.

“You have to be very careful when it comes to who’s using the fireworks, where you’re using them and how you’re using them,” explained Dr. Grover. “You need to be able to follow the instructions on the packaging.”

When setting off fireworks, Dr. Grover said location matters. You should be in an open space outdoors, away from anything that can easily catch fire, like a house or patio. It’s a good idea to have water nearby as well as a first aid kit in case something goes wrong.

Along with carefully reading the instructions on the fireworks, it’s important to make sure an adult is lighting them off. Never stand over a firework as you light it – and if it doesn’t light the first time, don’t immediately go back to try again.

The person overseeing the fireworks also needs to be aware of who’s around them.

“Not only does the person using the fireworks need to be careful. The bystanders need to be careful as well,” she said. “Parents need to make sure children aren’t running around near the fireworks.”

Although minor burns can be treated at home, Dr. Grover said people need to seek medical help right away for more serious injuries.