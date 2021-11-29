Safety tips for driving in the Twin Tiers with snow and ice this winter

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – Many across the Twin Tiers woke up to a light layer of snow this morning, and some slick roads. As winter rolls in, motorists are advised to look out for ice, snow, and other dangerous conditions the cold can bring.

To make sure everyone starts off with a safe driving experience, mechanics across the region advise residents to check their vehicles before driving out in the cold.

“Make sure you have an ample amount of tread on your tires…preventive maintenance…get your battery checked…make sure that it’s strong enough for the cold weather,” Dave’s American Lifetime Muffler Owner David Hamilton said. “Your radiator should also be checked for antifreeze levels so it doesn’t freeze.”

Snow on the ground could potentially lead to black ice on the roads as it melts and refreezes over time. According to Southern Tier Driving School Owner Warren Rogers, bridges and overpasses freeze faster than highways and city roads because there is no warm ground below to prevent water from freezing.

Warren also gives advice to drivers if they find themselves skidding on the roads.

“If you skid, you probably shouldn’t hit the brakes,” Warren said. “If you’re heading towards something, of course you want to use the brakes. If you got anti-lock brakes, use a good constant pressure on the brakes. Don’t slam on them.”

Warren says residents also need to remove snow off the roof of their vehicles to avoid snow sliding down their windshields and flying towards cars behind them. Snow in excess of three inches should, by law, be removed off the roof of a vehicle before driving. This does not include snow added on to the roof while the vehicle is in motion.