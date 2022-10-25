ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Seeing hungry faces throughout Elmira is sometimes not easy, but the Salvation Army Food Pantry will tell you it’s a real problem that does not go unnoticed.

Earlier today, the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Elmira served food to people who needed it the most. These people involve individuals and families who cannot afford enough food for themselves.

“The Salvation Army among other things has one of the largest food pantries in the area,” said Major Steve Carroll. “We serve over four thousand pounds of food every single week. Over a hundred people a day, four days a week, and by people, I mean families.”

The service today was fast and efficient, with 30 people served in the first half hour. The service runs from 10 AM to 3 PM four days a week.

There are many ways to give to the Salvation Army this year. Many services will also be held this winter for the holiday season.

“We do the Christmas baskets as well,” said Margrita Molina, Emergency Family Assistance Coordinator. “We do Christmas food baskets and Christmas toy baskets, which is coming up. We do have one more sign-up coming up this Wednesday from 5 PM to 7 PM.”

According to Major Steve Carroll, the Salvation Army in Chemung County “is the only provider in the county that provides residential domestic violence care as well as non-residential care. It also serves people with substance abuse issues and provides counseling and care throughout the community.”