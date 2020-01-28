Salydies Den hosts third Annual Queen of Hearts Fundraiser in February

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This morning we were joined in studio by Jerakah Heady, the owner of Salydies Den.

Salydies Den is hosting the third annual Queen of Hearts Fundraiser on February 22 benefiting the First Step Victim Services. The fundraiser is from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. at the Watkins Glen Community Center. The night is full of dancing, girl time, food and networking.

Last year the fundraiser had 110 women attend the event and raised $2500 for First Step Victim Services.

Saydies Den is a women’s empowerment movement. They focus on self-care, gratitude and giving back.

This is the second year the fundraiser is benefiting the First Step Victim Services. First Step Victim Services are a part of Catholic Charities of Schuyler and Chemung counties and they help domestic violence victims.

Their main sponsor is Seneca Sunrise Coffee from Watkins Glen. There are other opportunities to be a sponsor for the event.

You do have to register by going to their website till this Friday, January 31.