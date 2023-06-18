BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Every year, over the course of 4 weeks, Sam’s Club holds a fundraiser for the children’s miracle network hospitals. More than 10 million kids enter a children’s hospital across north America annually to receive treatment for all types of illnesses.

This year they hosted a car show outside of the Sam’s Club in Big Flats to raise money to fight against childhood cancer.

All different types of cars lined the parking lot this afternoon, from modern day cars to cars dating back 50 years. Each car was asked to make a minimum $10 dollar donation upon arrival that will go directly to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the United States.

“Sam’s Club is one of our corporate partners, and today they chose to do an awesome car show,” said Lauren Little, program director for Children’s Miracle Network at Arnot Health. “We have over 55 cars registered right now which is just great community support for the hospital.”

Lauren went on to describe her daughter, Emilee, as her miracle baby.

“I started out as a volunteer and progressed up, now I’m the program director,” Lauren explained. “It’s a perfect fit for me and my family. I want to thank people, especially my miracle families, and thank everybody for coming. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible.”

There were also food, drinks, and snacks available for purchase as well as a live DJ supplying the music for the event.