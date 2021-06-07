Sanitation worker struck by vehicle in Chemung, driver ticketed

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – A sanitation worker has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning.

On June 7, 2021, at approximately 4:48 a.m., the State Police responded to a car vs. pedestrian serious injury accident on Wyncoop Creek Road in the town of Chemung. A garbage truck had stopped in the roadway when an employee stepped off the back, and walked into the oncoming lane, and was struck by a passenger vehicle.

The injured individual was taken to Robert Packer Hospital with serious injuries. The operator of the passenger vehicle had a suspended license and was issued a traffic ticket.

State Police say the investigation is continuing.