Santa Claus to visit Horseheads before Christmas

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Horseheads Fire/Rescue Department has been in contact with the North Pole and Santa Claus will be visiting the village prior to Christmas!

According to the Horseheads Fire/Rescue Department, Santa will be escorted through the village on Dec 19-22. Santa will make the trip each night starting around 5:30 p.m. and ending around 7:00 p.m.

During Santa’s tour through the village, firefighters and Santa’s elves will be placing pre-packaged goody bags on residents’ driveways.

To see a list and map of where Santa is going, follow the Fire Department’s Facebook page!

