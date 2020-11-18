Santa still to come to Arnot Mall

Big Flats, N.Y. (WETM) – Santa is coming to Arnot Mall!

This year, kids may still get to see Santa, but actually sitting on Santa’s lap might be a thing of the past.

Many malls are taking extreme precautions to make sure people are safe when visiting Santa.

Despite the pandemic — and the fact that Santa’s age and weight put him at high risk for severe illness from the coronavirus — mall owners are going ahead with plans to bring him back this year.

But they are doing all they can to keep the jolly old man safe, including banning kids from sitting on his knee, no matter if they’ve been naughty or nice.