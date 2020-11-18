Santa still to come to Arnot Mall

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

Big Flats, N.Y. (WETM) – Santa is coming to Arnot Mall!

This year, kids may still get to see Santa, but actually sitting on Santa’s lap might be a thing of the past.

Many malls are taking extreme precautions to make sure people are safe when visiting Santa.

Despite the pandemic — and the fact that Santa’s age and weight put him at high risk for severe illness from the coronavirus — mall owners are going ahead with plans to bring him back this year.

But they are doing all they can to keep the jolly old man safe, including banning kids from sitting on his knee, no matter if they’ve been naughty or nice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now