Saturday Brief: Chainsaw accident victim sustains ‘traumatic leg injury’, sent to trauma unit per FIRST News Now

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – An 81-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after a chainsaw accident yesterday afternoon in Wells Township, Pennsylvania.

Fire officials on the scene tell 18 News that the man was chopping wood when the accident happened and that he lost a lot of blood.

The man was life-flighted with assistance from the Webb Mills Fire Department.



According to First News Now, the victim suffered a traumatic leg injury.

Several local and state authorities in New York responded to a hazmat situation at the Clinton Correctional Annex in Dannemora.

11 employees were transported to a hospital in Plattsburgh after a substance was found inside of a letter yesterday morning.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement identifying the substance as fentanyl.



New York State Police and a local hazmat team and special corrections are investigating.

Governor Andrews Cuomo urged people to refrain from drinking and driving during Super Bowl Weekend.

Cuomo announced that state police are partnering with local law enforcement agencies statewide to crack down on impaired and reckless driving during the big game weekend.



The enforcement initiative runs from today through Monday.