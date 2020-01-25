Saturday Morning Brief: Late-night crash in Downtown Elmira leaves driver with injuries, Flu activity reaching higher levels

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM -TV) – Just before 11 p.m., Friday night, two-vehicles collided with each other at the intersection outside the 18 News Studio.

According to the Elmira Police Department, one driver was checked at the scene and sustained minor injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

Flu activity in New York is reaching higher levels than in previous years.



The State Department of Health is reporting the flu is continuing to spread rapidly across the state.

There were 13,000 confirmed cases of the virus last week which is a 22 % increase from earlier this month.



However, the number of people who need to be hospitalized due to complications from the flu is down five percent.