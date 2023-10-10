SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A bank in Sayre had to close early on Tuesday due to an apparent emergency at the facility.

According to a reporter in Sayre, the M&T Bank on Desmond Street closed down Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 10.

M&T Bank location in Sayre displayed numerous signs showing that the bank closed early on Tuesday.

The front door of the bank had numerous signs on it reading that the bank had closed due to an emergency and another reading,

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but this location is temporarily closed.” The sign then directed guests to other M&T locations in Owego and Towanda.

It’s unknown at this time what the emergency was that closed the bank, but when more information becomes available we will update the story.