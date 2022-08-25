SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Sayre Area School District announced through a Facebook post that all high school students will receive free lunch and breakfast this upcoming school year.

H. Austin Snyder Elementary has already received approval for all of their students to also get free lunch and breakfast.

In the Facebook post, the school district said students do not need to complete “Free and Reduced School Meals” applications to take advantage of this opportunity.

The post said high school students who have paid for breakfast and/or lunch at the regular or reduced rate between Aug. 23 and Aug. 25 will receive reimbursement for their purchases.