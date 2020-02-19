Sayre High School presents Cinderella the Musical

ELMIRA. N.Y. (WETM) – In the studio this morning we had the lead cast members of Sayre High School’s musical Cinderella and director Karlie Vaughn.

The musical will be at Sayre High School on Friday, March 6th through Sunday, March 8th. The performances on Friday and Saturday are at 7:00 p.m. and the Sunday Matinee is at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. General Admission is 12 dollars and seniors and children are eight dollars.

Some of the cast members spoke on what they’re favorite part has been since being apart of the musical.

Alivia Bentley, playing Cinderella said, “My favorite part is being a princess, as a child, you always want to be a princess and when you get the chance you can say I am a princess!”