SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Sayre man was arrested by police last week on numerous warrants following an incident where they say he fled from police.

According to members of the Sayre Police Department, 34-year-old David Allen Crawn was arrested Tuesday, August 15, 2023, and is facing the following charges:

One count of escape, a grade three felony.

Two counts of flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a grade two misdemeanor.

One count of resisting arrest, a grade two misdemeanor.

One count of possession of a controlled substance, an unclassified misdemeanor.

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Police say that on Aug. 14, officers were in the area of 310 E. Lockhart St. in Sayre when they noticed Crawn near the doorway to a residence.

At this time, it was known to police that Crawn had numerous fully extraditable warrants out on him by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they came back to the residents a short time later, pulled into the driveway, and witnessed Crawn walking behind the house and over an embankment toward a forested area near the Susquehanna River.

Police began to chase Crawn, shouting numerous times that they were with the police department and that he was under arrest. Police say that Crawn continued into a heavily wooded area and was not seen again that day.

Officers returned to the residence again the next day on Aug. 15 with a search warrant to attempt and locate Crawn.

Police say they made contact with a resident of the house around 4 p.m. who denied Crawn was home.

Police continued with the search warrant and inside the home they discovered a small glassine baggie with a white powdery crystal substance to what they say resembled methamphetamine next to the bed on a nightstand in plain view.

A continued search of the house revealed what appeared to be glass tools used to ingest meth along with another form of a controlled substance known as methylphenidate found in the bathroom.

In the attic, police made several attempts to announce their presence and for anyone up there to come out.

Police say while searching the attic they found a wall constructed of plywood sheets in the southside of the attic, stopping them from searching further.

A small hole covered by more plywood was noticed and it was moved to where officers were able to look inside. When an officer looked into the area they discovered Crawn held up in the corner of the attic. Commands were made for Crawn to crawl out from the corner, with police saying he did so. Police say they found a broken meth stem pipe in Crawn’s right hand as he was apprehended.

A further search warrant was made to search the house later that day for any other drugs inside. A search of the safe in the house revealed several small empty baggies, two stamp baggies of what police say appeared to be heroin/fentanyl, a snort tube containing residue, numerous small containers that had a white crystal-like substance and cotton balls.