Sayre man killed in Steuben County accident

HORNBY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tony Horton, 24 of Sayre, Pennsylvania, was killed in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Hornby on March 24, according to New York State Police.

Police say Horton was driving a Casella Waste Management garbage truck westbound on West Hill Road and left the roadway, striking a number of trees.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The New York State Police along with the NYSP Troop E Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit were assisted at the scene by the Town of Hornby and Village of Painted Post Fire Departments, AMR Ambulance, and Rinwalske Towing.