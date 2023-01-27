SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Bradford County District Attorney’s office has announced the sentencing of a Sayre man for an assault that took place back on January 6, 2022.

According to the sentencing, 67-year-old Mark Leonard was sentenced to 8 to 24 months inside a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for the offense of Simple Assault, a Misdemeanor in the 2nd degree.

According to the original report, Leonard attempted to assault a man after yelling and screaming his name in the 100 block of Hoover Street.

The victim retaliated and punched Leonard after Leonard’s attempted attack, causing him to fall backward.

According to the original report, the victim went back into his house, but Leonard continued to scream from outside the home.

When the victim confronted Leonard again, Leonard lunged at the victim with a knife in an attempt to stab him, the victim grabbed an object from the ground and struck Leonard, causing him to fall over a fence and become unconscious.

Police located Leonard unconscious and arrested him on January 6. 2022.