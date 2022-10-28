SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Sayre man has been sentenced Friday to 90 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility along with other punishments following multiple incidents occurring in 2021 and 2019.

According to the Bradford County Criminal Court, Bryan Benninger, 31, was sentenced to 90 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility followed by County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months and fines of $4,000, Benninger will also lose his driver’s license for 36 months.

He is being sentenced for the offenses of Burglary, a felony in the first degree, driving under the influence, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and DUI, a felony in the third degree.

Benninger was arrested by an officer of the Sayre Borough Police Department for an incident occurring on November 22, 2021. Benninger was also arrested by Pennsylvania State Police following an investigation of an incident occurring in Springfield Township on April 3, 2019, and for an incident that occurred in Cherry Township on May 19, 2019.