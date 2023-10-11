SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Police have confirmed that a bank in Sayre was robbed Tuesday afternoon, resulting in an early closure.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, around 1:30 p.m. the M&T Bank in Sayre on Desmond Street was robbed when police say an unknown male had entered the bank and demanded money from the teller.

Officers arrived within minutes to the scene, but no suspect was found in the immediate area. It’s unknown if the suspect was armed, but did manage to escape with an undisclosed amount of money. Police say that no bank employees or customers were physically injured during the robbery.

The suspect was described as being a white male around 6’2″ and 260 pounds and wearing a zip-up camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and a black mask.

Sayre Police say they are actively working the case and are asking people in the immediate area to review any surveilacnce video they might have to assist in the investigation.

If anyone has any information on the case, they are asked to call the Sayre Police Department at 570-888-2233.