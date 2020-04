SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Sayre Police are investigating a pedestrian accident that killed 84-year-old John Marangi on March 14, 2020.

Police say Marangi was walking in the traffic-way of the Salvation Army Church when a car being driven by a 75-year-old man struck him.

Marangi was transported to Robert Packer Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police did not say whether or not the driver has been or will be charged.

18 News will have more information on this accident when it becomes available.