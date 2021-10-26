Sayre woman accused of beating husband with rock appears in court

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre woman accused of beating her husband in the head with a rock in July appeared in the Bradford County Court today.

Jennifer Craig, 28, was charged with criminal attempted homicide after allegedly driving her car into her husband multiple times, pinning him between her car and his truck. Police say she then allegedly started beating him in the head with a softball-sized rock.

The Bradford County District Attorney told 18 News that Craig didn’t enter a plea, but requested a new attorney. Her next court appearance is scheduled for December 14.

According to court documents, Craig and her husband got into a domestic dispute after she allegedly found text messages between him and his ex-wife. Craig told State Police that she went to his ex-wife’s house, Tanners Bar and Grill in Athens Township, and Dandy Mini Mart in Nichols before returning home.

State Police say Craig did not call 911 and waited several hours before taking her husband to Robert Packer Hospital. A nurse at the hospital told State Police that the victim suffered a left pubic bone fracture, a torn rotator cuff, a concussion, and that both of his hip joints were fractured.

Craig was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment.

Craig was arraigned and incarcerated in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $500,000 bail.