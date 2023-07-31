SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Sayre woman has been arrested following a multi-month-long investigation into drug possession.

According to Sayre Police, 52-year-old, Melissa F. Morey, was arrested on Friday, July 28, and has been charged with the following:

Criminal use of communication facility.

Two counts of possession with intent to deliver.

Two Counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morey was arrested after an investigation into a residence on North Keystone Avenue in Sayre where police say they conducted surveillance and saw over 100 different individuals enter the residence over the span of several months.

Police say that the visitors would stay anywhere between five minutes to 30 minutes and then leave the home. This led police to conduct several arrests of the individuals leaving the home, with all resulting in the possession of narcotics or paraphernalia.

On Friday, July 28, a search warrant for the home was conducted with approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine, four grams of fentanyl, three grams of marijuana, a digital scale, packaging material, $178, and over 100 pieces of paraphernalia seized.

Morey was arraigned and taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail.