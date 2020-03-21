Sayre’s Hometown Hero

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – On Tuesday, March 17, the Sayre Police Department with the help of a good samaritan apprehended a suspect who fled police.

Sixteen-year-old Alex Gadow assisted the Sayre Police Department with the capture of an individual who led the department on a chase.

“I saw the cops and the truck coming. The cop was like get him, so I was like okay,” said Alex Gadow. “I got out and chased him and tackled him.”

Gadow’s friend Ryan Bennett witnessed the chase and the moment Gadow tackled the suspect.

Bennett said Gadow “Rips the buttons off his jacket, runs over to the guy. Chases him down, gets him and throws him on his back.”

Both Bennett and Gadow were in shock and stunned with the situation.

Alex’s mother said she was nervous when she received the call from her son but was proud of him for doing the right thing.

“He’s a hometown hero, my hero,” said Bennett.

The suspect that authorities were in pursuit of was Nicholas Gennaro. Gennaro reportedly dragged an officer during the beginning of the pursuit.

Gennaro was arrested and is facing multiple charges. Click here to see more about the charges he is facing.