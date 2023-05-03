WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- The Watkins Glen Gorge Trail is closed during the winter season from approximately early-November to mid-May. But do you know what is done to the trails to prepare them for the spring and summer season?

The New York State Park scaling team takes time to make sure the trails are safe for the general public before they open. The rock scaling takes place to the cliff faces near walking trails. The scaling team takes down loose rocks and debris. This mainly includes rocks but also can include tree branches or garbage; anything that will make it safer for those hiking below.

They repel over the cliff and assess the integrity of the rock and then remove any loose or hazardous material that would have fallen naturally.

This is something that happens yearly and there are records dating back to 1936 for the rock scaling at Watkins Glen. The New York State Parks Explorer App and website will provide information on when the trails will open for the season when they are safely cleared.



