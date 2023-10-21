AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 21st: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 21st: 38°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:17 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers has a rainy weekend ahead. When do we dry off? Details below:

TODAY:

Today showers are scattered as a cold front sweeps over this afternoon. Cloudy skies and showers will help to keep us cool, with temperatures only getting into the upper 50s. We are also windy with up to 25-30 wind gusts possible this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Showers continue this evening, but slow down late tonight. Wind gusts continue and in some areas pick up overnight as well. We will continue cooling under cloudy skies, and temperatures will dip into the mid to low 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Lake-effect and wrap-around clouds and showers keep us wet for Sunday. Temperatures continue to drop, and our higher elevations could even see wet snow flurries overnight. High-pressure moves in the late afternoon on Monday however, and this helps to both dry us off and warm us up into the upper 60s by the middle of the workweek

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65

Have a fabulous day!

