AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 12TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 12TH: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:42 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Happy Tuesday! Stray showers moving through the Twin Tiers early this morning. We dry out throughout the morning. For the late morning and early afternoon, we see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures also climb into the mid 80s this afternoon and we get humid. By the late afternoon and through the early evening, we see a cold front enter from the West. This cold front brings showers and thunderstorms. Most of the area is under a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 5 with 1 being the lowest. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible during the late afternoon and early evening. Our best potential for strong to severe storms is the southeastern part of the Twin Tiers as they are under a slight risk which is a 2 out of 5. Main threat with any strong to severe storm is damaging winds. Behind the cold front, we dry out and are partly cloudy overnight. Lows are in the upper 50s.

Wednesday starts off dry and with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next disturbance moves in for the evening and early overnight of Wednesday. This disturbance brings showers and thunderstorms. Thursday is a mainly dry day and mostly sunny. There is a slight chance for an isolated light shower though.

Friday and Saturday are dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures are in the 80s both days. A cold front starts to move in Sunday and brings more showers and thunderstorms to the area. These showers and thunderstorms continue for Monday. Temperatures are in the upper 80s both days.

I hope you have a great day!

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS, BREEZY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

