School budget vote results in for the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Voting in school budget and school board elections in New York State was a bit different this year. Ballots were sent out by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday, school districts posted their results.
The following are school districts in the Southern Tier that reported their results to 18 News.
Elmira City School District
• Proposition #1: Approval of the District’s proposed 2020-2021 General Fund Budget of $133,322,023: Yes = 2,885, No = 1,216
• Proposition #2: Approval of the Capital and Energy Performance Improvements Project 2020: Yes = 2,944, No – 1,122
Voters also elected four candidates to serve on the Board of Education. Below are the four candidates receiving the highest number of votes, in the following order:
- Sara Lattin – 3,144
- Deborah White – 2,961
- Jon Wilbur – 3,017
- Julie Wray – 2,847
Elmira Heights Central School District
Budget Proposal passes 593 yes votes to 161 no votes. Also passing was the proposal to purchase two 65 passenger buses, and Joe Sullivan won another term on the Board of Education.
Waverly Central School District
Budget Passed 755 Yes Votes 235 No Votes
Bus Lease Passed 719 Yes Votes 311 No Votes
Board Members:
Parvin Mensch – 813 Votes
Renee Kinsley – 879 Votes
30 Write-In Votes
Campbell-Savona Central School District
Proposition 1: School Budget
- Yes 521
- No 178
Proposition 2: Board of Education Election: BOARD MEMBER VOTE (5 Year Expired Term of Willard Caudill)
Michael Austin 621
Proposition 3: Board of Education Election: BOARD MEMBER VOTE (5 Year Expired Term of Shawn Corey)
Shawn Corey 705
Proposition 4: Authorizing new construction, reconstruction, and equipping of existing school buildings and facilities.
Yes 460 No 222
Avoca Central School District
Proposition I Budget
- Yes 448
- No 170
Proposition II Vehicle Purchase
- Yes 466
- No 152
Board of Education – 5 Year
Megan Hubbard 546
Watkins Glen Central School District
- Gloria Brubaker – 700
- Kris Clarkson – 697
- Kristina Hansen – 363
- Kevin Rumsey – 739
- Jessica Saks – 725
Proposition #1 – Budget
- Yes – 725
- No – 184
Proposition #2 – Leasing of Buses
- Yes – 693
- No – 210
Watkins Glen Public Library Proposition #1
- Yes – 792
- No – 111
Watkins Glen Public Library Board Member
Margaret Field – 866
Horseheads Central School District
Proposition 1 – 2020-21 Budget
- Yes: 1064
- No: 442
- Blank: 7
Proposition 2 – Bus Purchase
- Yes: 1111
- No: 390
- Blank: 12
Board of Education Election
- Tom Casey: 1115
- Warren Conklin (incumbent): 1209
- Brian Lynch (incumbent): 1141
- Najeeb Rehman: 1022
Casey, Conklin, and Lynch win three-year terms. Rehman wins a one-year term (filling a vacancy as the result of Tyler Pribulick’s resignation from the board).
Dr. Rehman will fill the Vacant seat of Tyler Pribulick for one year and will be up for re-election next May.
Wayland-Cohocton Central School District
Proposition #1 Budget
- Yes: 928
- No: 429
Proposition #2 Library Levy
- Yes: 879
- No: 492
Board Candidates – 2 Seats
- Christopher M. Cicora – 523
- Michael J. Heiman – 961
- Kelly Schecter – 895
- Arkport Central School District
Voters approved:
- An $11,876,296 budget for the 2020-21 school year that increases spending by 2.3% ($249,769) from the current year and carries a 2.39% tax levy increase: 394 yes; 118 no;
- Authorization to purchase two six-passenger vehicles Caravan at a combined cost not to exceed $100,000: 390 yes; 116 no;
- Authorization to enter into a five-year lease for two 66-passenger school buses at a cost not to exceed $260,000: 324 yes; 174 no;
- The reelection of Michelle Chamberlin to the Arkport Board of Education: 392 votes;
- Authorization for the Arkport Reading Center to raise $35,783, separate and apart from the annual school district budget, to support and maintain such library: 370 yes; 138 no; and
- The election of the following members to the Library Board of Trustee of the proposed Arkport School District Public Library: Patty Amidon, Joanne Bisson, Carol Burns, Terry Pullman, Marg Wagner: 379 yes; 88 no
Addison Central School District
Budget
- Yes: 316
- No: 130
Capital Reserve Proposition
- Yes: 317
- No: 130
Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District
Budget
- Yes: 277
- No: 88
School Board Member
Andrew S. Butler Votes: 308
Prop #2
- Yes: 274
- No 93
Prattsburgh Central School District
Budget
- Yes: 304
- No: 78
School Board
Joel T. Sanford 360 Votes
Capital Project
- Yes 285
- No 97
Odessa-Montour Central School District
Budget
- Yes: 629
- No: 138
Prop #2
- Yes: 614
- No: 145
Prop #3
- Yes: 654
- No: 109
Prop #4
- Yes: 596
- No: 168
Prop #5
- Yes: 606
- No: 158
Prop #6
- Yes: 510
- No: 252
Board of Education
- Jennifer Mosher 569 (3-Year Term)
- Kevin Murphy 540 (3-Year Term)
- William Shrout 487 (2-Year Term)
Hammondsport Central School District
Budget
- Yes: 780
- No: 127
Prop #2
School Trustee, Lynda Lowin 829
Prop #3
- Yes: 759
- No: 150
Prop #4
Capital Reserve for Transportation
- Yes: 749
- No: 158