School budget vote results in for the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Voting in school budget and school board elections in New York State was a bit different this year. Ballots were sent out by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday, school districts posted their results.

The following are school districts in the Southern Tier that reported their results to 18 News.

Elmira City School District

• Proposition #1: Approval of the District’s proposed 2020-2021 General Fund Budget of $133,322,023: Yes = 2,885, No = 1,216

• Proposition #2: Approval of the Capital and Energy Performance Improvements Project 2020: Yes = 2,944, No – 1,122

Voters also elected four candidates to serve on the Board of Education. Below are the four candidates receiving the highest number of votes, in the following order:

Sara Lattin – 3,144

Deborah White – 2,961

Jon Wilbur – 3,017

Julie Wray – 2,847

Elmira Heights Central School District

Budget Proposal passes 593 yes votes to 161 no votes. Also passing was the proposal to purchase two 65 passenger buses, and Joe Sullivan won another term on the Board of Education.

Waverly Central School District

Budget Passed 755 Yes Votes 235 No Votes

Bus Lease Passed 719 Yes Votes 311 No Votes

Board Members:

Parvin Mensch – 813 Votes

Renee Kinsley – 879 Votes

30 Write-In Votes

Campbell-Savona Central School District

Proposition 1: School Budget

Yes 521

No 178

Proposition 2: Board of Education Election: BOARD MEMBER VOTE (5 Year Expired Term of Willard Caudill)

Michael Austin 621

Proposition 3: Board of Education Election: BOARD MEMBER VOTE (5 Year Expired Term of Shawn Corey)

Shawn Corey 705

Proposition 4: Authorizing new construction, reconstruction, and equipping of existing school buildings and facilities.

Yes 460 No 222

Avoca Central School District

Proposition I Budget

Yes 448

No 170

Proposition II Vehicle Purchase

Yes 466

No 152

Board of Education – 5 Year

Megan Hubbard 546

Watkins Glen Central School District

Gloria Brubaker – 700

Kris Clarkson – 697

Kristina Hansen – 363

Kevin Rumsey – 739

Jessica Saks – 725

Proposition #1 – Budget

Yes – 725

No – 184

Proposition #2 – Leasing of Buses

Yes – 693

No – 210

Watkins Glen Public Library Proposition #1

Yes – 792

No – 111

Watkins Glen Public Library Board Member

Margaret Field – 866

Horseheads Central School District

Proposition 1 – 2020-21 Budget

Yes: 1064

No: 442

Blank: 7

Proposition 2 – Bus Purchase

Yes: 1111

No: 390

Blank: 12

Board of Education Election

Tom Casey: 1115

Warren Conklin (incumbent): 1209

Brian Lynch (incumbent): 1141

Najeeb Rehman: 1022

Casey, Conklin, and Lynch win three-year terms. Rehman wins a one-year term (filling a vacancy as the result of Tyler Pribulick’s resignation from the board).

Dr. Rehman will fill the Vacant seat of Tyler Pribulick for one year and will be up for re-election next May.

Wayland-Cohocton Central School District

Proposition #1 Budget

Yes: 928

No: 429

Proposition #2 Library Levy

Yes: 879

No: 492

Board Candidates – 2 Seats

Christopher M. Cicora – 523

Michael J. Heiman – 961

Kelly Schecter – 895

Arkport Central School District

Voters approved:

An $11,876,296 budget for the 2020-21 school year that increases spending by 2.3% ($249,769) from the current year and carries a 2.39% tax levy increase: 394 yes; 118 no;

Authorization to purchase two six-passenger vehicles Caravan at a combined cost not to exceed $100,000: 390 yes; 116 no;

Authorization to enter into a five-year lease for two 66-passenger school buses at a cost not to exceed $260,000: 324 yes; 174 no;

The reelection of Michelle Chamberlin to the Arkport Board of Education: 392 votes;

Authorization for the Arkport Reading Center to raise $35,783, separate and apart from the annual school district budget, to support and maintain such library: 370 yes; 138 no; and

The election of the following members to the Library Board of Trustee of the proposed Arkport School District Public Library: Patty Amidon, Joanne Bisson, Carol Burns, Terry Pullman, Marg Wagner: 379 yes; 88 no

Addison Central School District

Budget

Yes: 316

No: 130

Capital Reserve Proposition

Yes: 317

No: 130

Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District

Budget

Yes: 277

No: 88

School Board Member

Andrew S. Butler Votes: 308

Prop #2

Yes: 274

No 93

Prattsburgh Central School District

Budget

Yes: 304

No: 78

School Board

Joel T. Sanford 360 Votes

Capital Project

Yes 285

No 97

Odessa-Montour Central School District

Budget

Yes: 629

No: 138

Prop #2

Yes: 614

No: 145

Prop #3

Yes: 654

No: 109

Prop #4

Yes: 596

No: 168

Prop #5

Yes: 606

No: 158

Prop #6

Yes: 510

No: 252

Board of Education

Jennifer Mosher 569 (3-Year Term)

Kevin Murphy 540 (3-Year Term)

William Shrout 487 (2-Year Term)

Hammondsport Central School District

Budget

Yes: 780

No: 127

Prop #2

School Trustee, Lynda Lowin 829

Prop #3

Yes: 759

No: 150

Prop #4

Capital Reserve for Transportation