School budget vote sees relatively low voter turnout

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tuesday, New York voters approved 99.2% of school district budgets, according to preliminary results compiled by the New York State School Boards Association.

Voter turnout in Southern Tier school districts was relatively low.

This year’s voter turnout percentages for local school districts include:

Elmira City School District – 2.56%

Elmira Heights Central School District – 5.19.%

Canisteo Greenwood-5.76%

Corning-Painted Post-3.8%

Horseheads Central School District – 6.7%

“When everybody was on the absentee ballot and we mailed all the ballots, we had over 450 voters. We had 144 voters this year. We didn’t have an opportunity to go out and speak to different groups; we would go to luncheons and speak to different groups on the budget to generate some interest in coming out to vote. Certainly, we have not been able to do that this year, so I think it’s a combination of all of those factors that led to this historically low vote,” said Joe DioGuardi, the Superintendent of Addison Central School District.