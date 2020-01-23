School Districts losing a portion of state aid

(WETM – TV) – School Districts are losing a portion of state aid.

There is school budget angst for Horseheads, Odessa-Montour, and Hammondsport.

Here are some school districts that will be losing a portion of state aid in the Governor’s proposed budget.

Other districts are receiving increases in funding

Chemung County

In Chemung County, Horseheads Central School District would lose over $400,000 in state aid. This is a 1.19% less than last year. State aid increased in the Elmira City School District totaling $2.219 million in state aid. This is 2.4% increase. Elmira Heights would receive over $434,000 in aid. This is a 3.55% increase over last year.

Schuyler County

In Schuyler County Odessa-Montour would loose lose over $158,000 in aid. This is 1.34% less that last year. The Watkins Glen School District would receive an increase of over $226,000. This is an increase of 1.48%

Steuben County

In Steuben County, the only district to lose money would be the Hammondsport School District. The district would lose over $190,000 in aid. That is a 3.94% reduction in aid. Every other district in the county will receive increases of anywhere from around 1% to almost 4% in financial.

