The Alternative School for Math & Science has received special accreditation from the New York State Association of Independent Schools.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Association of Independent Schools (NYSAIS) has granted a school in Corning accreditation for fulfilling the accreditation requirements for an independent school.

The Alternative School for Math & Science in Corning was officially approved by the NYSAIS Board of Trustees on Jan. 24.

The NYSAIS accreditation was granted due to an in-depth self-study that included an external examination of all aspects of the school community.

Aspects of the examination included mission and culture, governance, educational program, student and student services, finance and school operations, parents, faculty and non-teaching personnel, community relations, and communications.

The accreditation added by the NYSAIS joins a number of accreditations already granted to the school in years prior.

“We are delighted to add accreditation by the NYSAIS to our Middle States accreditation that was granted in 2015 and the Absolute Chartger by the New York State Board of Regents in 2010,” said Jessica Ortiz, Administrative Head of Schools for The Alternative School for Math & Science. “This latest accreditation reaffirms the strength of our mission and culture and the quality of our learning program that enables success of every student,” Ortiz said.

The NYSAIS was founded in 1947 by eleven schools and has grown to over 200 member schools and organizations incorporated in the State of New York, and promotes the independence, well-being, and public understanding of Independent schools in New York.