School lunches available for students in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – The following school districts have set up meals for students while school is out of sessions due to the coronavirus.

Corning-Painted Post School District

Odessa-Montour Central School District

The Odessa-Montour Central School District will offer curbside meal pick-up for district students and their siblings beginning on Wednesday, March 18.

One bagged breakfast and lunch for each child will be available for pick-up Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (as long as supplies for the day last) at the following locations:

  • Odessa-Montour Jr./Sr. High School – Bus Loop 300 College Avenue, Odessa
  • B. C. Cate Elementary School – Bus Loop 262 Canal Street, Montour Falls

Watkins Glen Central School District

