Schoolhouse Rock LIVE canceled, Clemens Center announces

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Clemens Center made an announcement this evening about the upcoming performance of Schoolhouse Rock LIVE.

The announcement came from their Facebook page where they said that the event has been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances” and will not be rescheduled.

The Clemens Center will be contacting ticket holders regarding purchases that have already been made.

If anyone has any questions, please contact the box office at 607-734-8191 or 800-724-0159 Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

