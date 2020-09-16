Schools in New York announce budget cuts

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – If the Federal Government fails to provide financial relief to states, schools across New York State could soon be facing a temporary 20 % cut in state funding.

According to the New York State Education Department, about 57% of school funding comes from localities, 40% from the state, and 3% from the federal government. But, all of that varies from district to district.

18 news spoke to one local school district in New York that says it will not affect them just yet.

“There will come a time when we’ll have to do the work around what it would look like here and at that time not just in Corning, but anywhere. Will it be pretty devastating? Yes. We need the federal government and New York State government to support education,” said superintendent of Corning-Painted Post Area School District, Michelle Caulfield.

The federal relief package was expected to be finalized in early July , but action is not expected until at least late September.