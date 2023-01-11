DRYDEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Senator Chuck Schumer was in Tompkins County on Wednesday to push for bolstered broadband infrastructure in the Southern Tier.

Schumer made the remarks following a record $65 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment Bill across the country.

Money allocated from the bill would be able to ensure that Tompkins County, Southern Tier, and Upstate New York households are fully and accurately represented on the national broadband map by gaining access to high-speed internet.

“If we want to ensure New York and places like the Southern Tier and Tompkins County get their fair share of the pot we need to make sure our map is as accurate as possible,” Schumer said.

Schumer explained that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) map, which will be used to determine New York’s share of the federal funding, is due at the end of this week (Jan. 13). New York State and local governments have been working non-stop to ensure the map is as accurate as possible.

Schumer said that over 1,500 houses in Tompkins County and 25,000 in the Southern Tier lack sufficient broadband access.

According to the 2022 Report on the Availability, Reliability and Cost of High-Speed Broadband Services in New York State, in the Southern Tier, there are six counties with more than 5% and three counties with more than 10%, of addresses without access to high-speed internet.

According to Schumer, these are the broken down numbers for each county in terms of unserved address points that don’t have internet access.

Chemung 834 or 4.8%

Schuyler 1,055 or 10.2%

Steuben 5,237 or 9.9%

Tioga 1,447 or 6.9%

Tompkins 1,443 or 4.1%

All residents are encouraged to visit this link to verify the service speed and costs for internet in their area. Once at the link, use the following steps to help find the appropriate information.

Using the search bar, type in the address you want to view information about. The map should automatically zoom to your location. After finding your location, a side panel on the right-hand side of the screen will populate with location and service data and information. If information appears to be inaccurate, you can submit a location or availability challenge.

Those that currently don’t have internet access, they’re encouraged to go to a local library and use the link above.

All availability challenges need to be completed by the deadline of Jan. 13.