WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Schuyler County Legislature announced on Tuesday that it and the Schuyler County Administrator have mutually agreed to part ways, effective July 28.

According to the release by the legislature, County Administrator Fonda Chronis along with the legislature have concluded their working relationship together.

In a statement, Chronis reflected on his time as county administrator and all the things that were accomplished by saying,

I am thankful for the trust placed in me and the opportunity to serve. Together, we achieved significant milestones such as the new ambulance service, the NY Forward award, the ARPA facade program, and the establishent of stronger fiscal guidelines through the fund balance policy. Sometimes, however, parties move in different directions and view progress differently, and to ensure the team’s future succcess, it is best for the Legislature to seek administrative leadership that more closely aligns with their vision for the future. Fonda Chronis

Chronis was placed on administrative leave two weeks ago on July 10, as well as being removed from the county’s website the day after.

It’s unknown at this time why Chronis and the legislature parted ways, when asked about why Chronis was on leave, Schuyler County attorney Steven Getman responded to 18 News with the following.

“The county administrator is on administrative leave. Administrative leave is not a finding of wrongdoing,” Getman said. “The county staff have been instructed not to discuss personal matters any further at this time,” he said.

18 News is continuing to try and find out why Chronis and the legislature parted ways.