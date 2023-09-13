WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — A new public defender has been appointed in Schuyler County this week, with a prior connection to Chemung County.

According to the Schuyler County Clerk Josette Colon was named the newest Schuyler County Public Defender after being approved by the county legislature on Monday, Sept. 11.

Colon is scheduled to take office on Sept. 18 and succeeds Nancy Farrell, Colon’s salary of $118,000 has been confirmed by the county clerk.

Colon had previous ties in Chemung County as the Chief Assistant Public Defender.