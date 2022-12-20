WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Schuyler County Public Health Department is asking for help in locating a dog in Watkins Glen that bit a person and a dog on Thursday, Dec. 15, to rule out a rabies infection.

Officials say that the dog is described as a brown bulldog or pit bull that was being walked on a leash, with the person walking the dog being described as a young female, possibly in her 20s.

Officials are asking for the dog to be located so that rabies tests can be conducted, and can avoid rabies post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten.

Anyone with information regarding the dog is urged to contact Schuyler County Public Health at (607) 535-8140 during office hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Calls after office hours can be done through the Sheriff’s Office at (607) 535-8222, and ask to speak with the public health staff person on-call.