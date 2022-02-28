Schuyler County is adopting a mobile app for 911 emergencies

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Emergency Management Offices are adopting technology to improve their safety and responding methods.

The new phone application What 3 Words have become an important application to download in the Watkins Glen for emergencies to go along with the 911 protocol for residents to receive help.

“It started over in London, England in the year of 2013. By 2020 it migrated its way into the emergency services. 911 centers are now picking up on it nationwide,” said Kirk Smith, Director of Emergency Services, Schuyler County Office Emergency Office.

The application has evolved since it was created.

“what three words app is an application designed for businesses. Now they’re using it in the emergency services field to help us find people that are maybe lost, injured, or fallen in the woods,” said Smith.

Officials say this app is accurate and, with it directing you straight to the location of an incident, it can save lives.

“Please now one call, you will get a specific three sets of words based on your geographical point. We would take those three words, give them to a police officer, fireman, and they would upload those words into an application,” said Judson Smith, Lieutenant of Communications Center for Schuyler County 911.

Using this application every nine square feet generates three new words unique to that location.

Local police departments and fire crews are naming the application a game-changer for Watkins Glen. The surrounding area with saving time and possible injury search.

Schuyler County’s Emergency Management Office is willing to train any local emergency services or civic group to use the application if requested.