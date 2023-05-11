WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM)- With Title 42 set to expire on May 11, Schuyler County is joining other counties by issuing a State of Emergency over the relocation of illegal immigrants within the state.

This executive order prohibits municipal programs from housing illegal migrants/asylum seekers, according to County Legislature Chairman Carl Blowers and County Administrator Fonda Chronis. According to Blowers, this order also prohibits any hotel, short-term rental and motel in the county from entering into a contract to house illegal migrants.

If migrants were to be transported to Schuyler County, Blowers believes that they will not leave, adding there is a potential emergency for the public with the threat of thousands of people being transported to Schuyler County.

The proclamation states that anyone found in violation of the emergency rules may be liable for a civil penalty of up to $2,000 per migrant/asylum seeker per day and could be found guilty of a Class B misdemeanor. It goes on to say that the Schuyler County Sheriff is authorized to issue appearance tickets for any violation and the County Attorney may commence civil lawsuits against violators.

Blowers believes the county doesn’t have the appropriate services to take in large numbers of people, given the small population, there is no legal basis to provide services to them.

This emergency order will be in effect for five days unless sooner modified, extended or revoked. It could also be extended for additional periods of time.