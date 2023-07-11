WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Administrator Fonda Chronis is now on administrative leave. The question remains: why?

Chronis was placed on administrative leave yesterday, being noticeably absent from the legislature meeting July 10.

This morning, Chronis was removed from the county’s website, leaving us to wonder: has he been fired? We paid Chronis a visit, but he did not respond to any of the three doors we knocked on. We also talked with Schuyler County attorney Steven Getman questions about the situation (Why is Chronis on leave?). To each of the four questions, Getman responded with nearly the same response.

He repeatedly said: “The county administrator is on administrative leave. Administrative leave is not a finding of wrongdoing. The county staff have been instructed not to discuss personal matters any further at this time.”

As for who’s taking on chronis’ responsibilities, chief elected officer Carl Blowers and the other legislators would fill in. “Mr. Blowers, as the chief elected officer, would step into the role along with the other members of the legislature and the various department heads. We have a very strong team here and we’re very confident that all of our employees will step up while the administrative leave is in place, said Getman.

No word on why Chronis has been placed on administrative leave. There’s also no time table on how long this administrative leave will last.